THE Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested former Ministry of Agriculture Permanent Secretary Songowayo Zyambo and two others for corruption involving US$131 million in a case of unsupplied fertilizer. In July this year, the Commission recorded a warn and caution statement from the former Ministry of Agriculture Permanent Secretary and Neria Investments Limited Directors on alleged corrupt practices in a case of failure to supply fertilizer worth over US$131 Million. And in a statement, Wednesday, ACC head of corporate communications Timothy Moono said Zyambo, former Principal Agricultural Economist Grey Mwale and former Principal Accountant Emmanuel Kabwe had been jointly charged with one count of Fraudulently Facilitating Payment from the Public Revenue for Goods not Supplied in Full. “The Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested…...



