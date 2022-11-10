A 28-YEAR-OLD man of Lusaka Chalala’s area has died after losing control of his vehicle which hit into a concrete block at the junction of Given Lubinda road and Tokyo way. The deceased is believed to have bought the sports car that took his life, a day before he met his fate. Confirming the development in a statement, Thursday, Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga identified the victim as Mukoma Muwemba. He said the accident happened when the driver failed to stop at a junction due to excessive speed and crossed Tokyo way before hitting into a concrete block. “Godfrey Miyanda traffic have dealt with fatal Road Traffic Accident which occurred today 10th November 2022 at around 05:00 hours at the junction…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.