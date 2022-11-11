PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says he has signed a Statutory Instrument Number 70 of 2022, which will enable Defence Forces on the UN and other multilaterally sanctioned peace operations to get 100 percent allowances. In a Facebook posting, President Hichilema said his government was simply fulfilling a promise made while in opposition. “To our men and women in uniform serving in peace operations, I wish to inform you that as the Commander in Chief I have signed Statutory Instrument Number 70 of 2022, allowing you [to] get your allowances for Zambia Defence Forces on the United Nations (UN) and other multilaterally sanctioned peace operations, at the rate of 100 percent. This came into effect on 4th November, 2022. Previously, Zambia Defence…...



