JUSTICE Minister Mulambo Haimbe says it defies logic for one to think that a former president can’t be investigated simply because they hold immunity. But Transparency International Zambia (TIZ) has asked government to either remove former president Edgar Lungu’s immunity if there’s enough evidence against him or leave him alone. According to a leaked document, a Lusaka magistrate authorised DEC officer Emmanuel Khondowe to inspect Lungu’s Atlas Mara bank account in August this year as part of an ongoing investigation. In his affidavit in support of warrant to inspect banker’s books, dated August 12, Khondowe said he had justifiable cause to believe that Lungu could be guilty of an offence of money laundering. But PF lawyer Tutwa Ngulube said the…...



