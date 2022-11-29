POLICE in Lusaka have arrested a 23-year-old garden boy in connection with the alleged murder of a couple in Lusaka West’s Kasupe area. Police recently received a report of suspected murder in which a married couple identified as Bwalya Chileshe and Benard Chomba, was discovered dead about 30 meters near their home in Kasupe area. In a statement, Monday, Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale said police have also recovered a motor vehicle, a television set, a fridge, and other items believed to have belonged to the deceased persons. He said the suspect also led officers to the person he hired a truck to ferry stolen household goods from the scene of crime. “Police have apprehended one suspect aged…...
Menu