POLICE in Lusaka have arrested a 23-year-old garden boy in connection with the alleged murder of a couple in Lusaka West’s Kasupe area. Police recently received a report of suspected murder in which a married couple identified as Bwalya Chileshe and Benard Chomba, was discovered dead about 30 meters near their home in Kasupe area. In a statement, Monday, Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale said police have also recovered a motor vehicle, a television set, a fridge, and other items believed to have belonged to the deceased persons. He said the suspect also led officers to the person he hired a truck to ferry stolen household goods from the scene of crime. “Police have apprehended one suspect aged…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.