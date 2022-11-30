POLICE say former president Edgar Lungu’s political advisor Kaizer Zulu has started appearing before the Magistrate Court for various offences he has been charged with. On Friday, police arrested Zulu for another offence of Conversion not Amounting to Theft in relation to a Toyota Land Cruiser VX, worth K955,000, assigned to him while serving at State House. This was after he was earlier jointly arrested with Rafick Kakonde for the offences of assault and threatening violence which occurred in 2019. Kaizer had been in detention since his arrest earlier last week. In an interview, Tuesday, deputy police public relations officer Danny Mwale said Zulu was taken to Kafue in order to appear before the courts because that’s where he had…...



