MINISTRY of Health Permanent Secretary in charge of technical services Professor Lackson Kasonka says the ministry is ready to face TFM Holdings Limited in court following government’s decision to terminate the US$100 million contract for the construction of COVID-19 prefabricated hospitals. And Prof Kasonka has accused former Health Minister Dr Jonas Chanda of pushing for the TFM tender in order to get some loose money for campaigns, as it was a habit within the Patriotic Front to award contracts in order to get commissions. However, Dr Chanda has denied any involvement in the TFM contract negotiations, further describing allegations as nonsensical and threatening to sue those mentioning him. The ministry has officially terminated the contract awarded to TFM holdings “for…...



