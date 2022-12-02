PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has expressed confidence that the re-introduction of meal allowances in universities will help reduce the vulnerability of female students to transactional sex and intercourse with older men. The President has further urged the menfolk to not only love and cherish women and girls but to also dignify and protect them. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health has disclosed that Zambia records approximately 28,000 new HIV infections annually among adults. In a speech read on his behalf by Education Minister Douglas Syakalima during the 2022 World AIDs day commemoration yesterday, President Hichilema expressed concern about the trend of higher HIV infections among adolescent girls and young women. “Allow me to express my profound concern on reports of teenage pregnancies…...



