FILE: Former Ministry of Health permanent secretary for administrations Dr George Magwende (l) with Public Accounts Committee chairperson Warren Mwambazi when the committee visited UTH to check on the equipment procured during covid era on March 8, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary in charge of administration Dr George Magwende has challenged ministry officials commenting on the cancelled TFM tender to stick to the truth instead of making false statements which could affect 18 million citizens. On 25, November 2022, government through the Ministry of Health officially cancelled the contract awarded to a South African based firm TFM, for the construction of Covid-19 prefabricated isolation hospitals at a contract sum of about US$100 million. This was after Health Minister Sylvia Masebo accused Magwende of signing the contract behind her back and acting contrary to the directive by Cabinet. Ministry Permanent Secretary for technical services Prof Lackson Kasonka, who now also serves as PS in charge of administration,…...