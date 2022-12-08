YOUTH, Sports and Arts Minister Elvis Nkandu has launched youth projects for persons aged between 18 and 35 years, arguing that those above that age shouldn’t complain because “every game has rules”. Speaking during the launch, Wednesday, Nkandu urged individuals who were above 35 to apply for empowerment programmes in other ministries which did not consider age. “As you are aware, Zambia is a youthful country where 82 percent of the population is below the age of 35 years. Let me take this opportunity to share this information, we are having difficulties, especially where we always say that the empowerment programmes under my ministry will only be accessed by young people between the ages of 18 to 35. We have…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.