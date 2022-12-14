Ministry of Agriculture Permanent Secretary Julius Shawa when he appeared before the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) at parliament building on December 4, 2017 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested former Ministry of Agriculture Permanent Secretary Julius Shawa for corrupt practices involving over US$2.9 million. In a statement, Wednesday, ACC head of corporate communications Timothy Moono said Shawa had been charged with willful failure to comply with applicable law and procedure or guidelines relating to procurement. He said Shawa allegedly failed to follow applicable procedures in the manner he authorised the payment of over US$2.9 million from the Ministry account to Synite Quarries account. “The Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested and charged former Ministry of Agriculture Permanent Secretary Julius Joseph Shawa for corrupt practices involving over US$2.9 million. Mr. Shawa, 64, of Plot L12500, Lilayi Road Lusaka has been arrested and charged with one count of…...