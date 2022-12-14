THE Electoral Commission of Zambia’s 2021 general election review report has revealed that the campaign environment for the 2021 general elections was hostile despite the general electoral environment being conducive and results widely accepted by stakeholders. The report has further revealed that political parties recommended the review of nomination fees and the grade 12 certificate or equivalent requirement in the law as they were perceived to be restrictive. Giving an overview of the report at a stakeholders meeting, Tuesday, ECZ Director Electoral Operations Royd Katongo said political parties’ inability to adhere to the campaign timetable contributed to the hostile campaign environment. “Despite the campaign timetables being developed and agreed upon by different political parties and candidates, there was low adherence…...



