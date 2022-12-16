FDD vice Chifumu Banda makes submission on the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Bill No. 10 before the Parliamentary Select Committee of the National Assembly in Lusaka on September 25, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

VETERAN politician Chifumu Banda says the Grade 12 certificate requirement for those vying for political office should be maintained until a review is done in some distant future. The Electoral Commission of Zambia’s 2021 general election review report released recently indicated that stakeholders, who included some political parties, recommended the review of the G12 certificate or its equivalent requirement as it was perceived to be restrictive. But in an interview, Banda, a lawyer, wondered how a president or a member of parliament could represent the country at international forums if their level of education was low. “Surely 58 years after independence we should still be talking of Grade 12 certificate as a qualification to stand in a presidential, parliamentary and…...