HOME Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu has told Parliament that police have arrested the driver of a tipper truck which was used to dump 27 dead bodies of suspected Ethiopian nationals in Lusaka’s Ngwerere area. Speaking in Parliament, Thursday, Mwiimbu said police had made progress in the matter in which 28 bodies were dumped in Lusaka’s Ngwerere area. “At this juncture, I wish to inform the House that we have made progress. We have identified the vehicles that were used to dump the bodies and we have made some arrests. Further investigations are taking place. Members of the public through this House at an appropriate time, will be informed. As I did indicate, we have identified and arrested…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.