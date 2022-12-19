SIX people have died while 10 others are nursing injuries following a road traffic accident which occurred near Kapiri-Mposhi involving ABYKEN Bus Services. Meanwhile, RTSA says it will be writing to ABYKEN Bus Services to show cause why its Road Service Licence should not be suspended or revoked for defying night restriction for Public Service Vehicles (PSVs). In a statement, deputy police public relations officer Danny Mwale said the accident occurred on Sunday around 04:30 hours when the driver of the bus hit into a Scania Tipper which was parked on the side of the road. “Six people died while 10 others survived with injuries in a road traffic accident involving a Higer Bus they were traveling in from Kasumbalesa…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.