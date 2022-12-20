POLICE on the Copperbelt has arrested a 34-year-old man for allegedly defiling a 13-year-old pupil. In a statement, Copperbelt Police Commissioner Peacewell Mweemba said the incident occurred between December 13 and 14 at Luano B Primary School. “Chingola central police [recorded a] defilement [case which] occurred between December 13 around 19:00 hours and December 14, 2022 around 04:00 hours at Luano B Primary School off Chingola-Kitwe road in which Sandra aged 20 of Luano Farms along Chingola-Kitwe road, Chingola, reported to Chingola central police station on December 18, 2022 at 08:10 hours on behalf of her young sister aged 13 of the same address, a pupil. Brief facts are that on Tuesday, December 13 around 17: 00 hours, the victim…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.