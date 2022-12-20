SOCIALIST Party Member of the Mobilisation Committee Paul Moonga says individuals telling President Hakainde Hichilema that everything is okay in the country only want something from him. In an interview, Moonga insisted that the situation in the country was worse compared to the way things were under PF. “Things are not okay and as long as the President cannot hear what’s happening around the community because they are cheating him, things will be very bad. They are cheating him that, ‘no, you are going to win the second time’. Those just want something from him. Things are very bad than it was in the PF. Yes, there were those cadres that were going to extremes but even now you can…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.