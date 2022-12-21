THE Ministry of Technology and Science in partnership with the Global System for Mobile Association of Zambia (GSMAZ) has announced a project to phase out airtime scratch cards. Minister of Technology and Science Felix Mutati says the project will contribute to government’s digital transformation agenda and environmental protection. In a statement, Tuesday, GSMAZ said the project would ensure that government continues to lead the digital transformation agenda and promote the country’s green environmental programmes. “The Ministry of Technology and Science in partnership with the Global System for Mobile Association of Zambia (GSMAZ) has today announced a project that seeks to phase out the use of airtime scratch cards. The project entails that the Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) namely Airtel Networks…...



