POLICE in Kitwe has arrested a 42-year-old maid for stealing her employer’s two-month-old baby. In a statement, Copperbelt Police Commissioner Peacewell Mweemba said Mercy Chanda took Charity Mulenga’s baby from Chimwemwe township in Kitwe and left him with her young sister. He said when the suspect’s sister was interviewed, she told the police that her elder sister just dropped the baby with her and promised to return later, which never happened. “Child stealing case occurred between December 19 and 20, 2022 [involving a] maid identified as Mercy Chanda [who] stole her employer’s two-months-old baby boy. Charity Mulenga reported that her two-month-old baby boy from Chimwemwe township in Kitwe was taken by Mercy. Police received intelligence information from informers who were…...



