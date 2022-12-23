SECRETARY to Cabinet Patrick Kangwa has directed public bodies which have not established integrity committees to do so, immediately. The Zambia Revenue Authority has emerged overall Best Integrity Committee for 2022 and received the ‘Integrity Champion Award’ while Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority scooped second, with RTSA coming third in the same category. Speaking during the Integrity Committee Award Ceremony, Thursday, Kangwa said all integrity committees were expected to be submitting annual corruption prevention action plans and quarterly activity progress reports through the Anti-Corruption Commission. “I wish to request the Director General Anti-Corruption Commission to submit a list of integrity committees that have not been active in the past two years. Further, I wish to take advantage of the…...



