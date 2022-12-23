NORTH-WESTERN Province Minister Robert Lihefu has attributed the poverty and poor infrastructure in his province to the PF government’s failure to put up infrastructure there. In an interview, Lihefu lamented that North-Western Province ranks as the second poorest province in terms of infrastructure, the first province being Luapula. “North-Western Province is the second poorest in terms of infrastructure, the first is Luapula, and this is sadly so despite having a lot of natural resources including minerals. We have poor road network and with all feeder roads in all the chiefdoms being in a very bad state. The general hospital is in bad state, you cannot even consider it as a general hospital. North-Western Province is really at the tail end…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.