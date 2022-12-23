ZAMBIA Statistics Agency (Zamstats) Interim Statistician General Mulenga Musepa has announced that the country’s population according to preliminary results of the 2022 census of population now stands at 19,610,769. Musepa says Lusaka Province recorded the highest population at over 3 million while Muchinga Province recorded the least. The Zamstats Interim Statistician General, however, says the preliminary census results are not the final ones. During the dissemination of the 2022 preliminary census results, Friday, Musepa said the 2022 census of population and housing showed a total population of 10, 700, 713 for females and 9, 603, 056 for males. “In 1969 we were at 4.1 million, 1980 [we were at] 5.7 million, in 1990 7.4 million, in 2000 we were at…...



