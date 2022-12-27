YOUTH, Sport and Arts Minister Elvis Nkandu says individuals who stole public funds need to dance to the Anti-Corruption Commission’s tune. Commenting on Shiwang’andu PF member of parliament Stephen Kampyongo’s remarks that UPND had succeeded in fixing individuals and not the economy, Nkandu argued that there was nothing wrong with fixing those who stole taxpayers’ money. “Coming to Kampyongo, let them dance to the ACC. If they have done anything wrong, they need to be fixed, why should we just let them? The money that they stole is for the Zambian people, that is taxpayers’ money. It will be something that the Zambian people may not accept if you can just allow them just to move freely and yet we…...



