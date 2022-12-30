ACTING PF president Given Lubinda says President Hakainde Hichilema is a motivational speaker who believes in his own lies. And Lubinda says there has been a lack of celebrations, shopping and fireworks during this festive season due to the high cost of living. Speaking during a briefing, Thursday, Lubinda said it was surprising that after 17 months, President Hichilema had continued blaming the PF for the poor performance of the economy. “It is not surprising that 17 long months after forming government, Mr Hakainde Hichilema is blaming the PF for the poor performance of the economy. I say it is not surprising because those of us like me, who know Hakainde Hichilema for many years know him as a motivational…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.