ZESCO has announced that it will adjust the load shedding hours to 12 hours daily until further notice, effective today. Earlier, Energy Minister Peter Kapala announced that the country would start experiencing 6 hours of load shedding due to low water levels at Kariba Dam. But in a statement, Wednesday, the Zesco Corporate Affairs Department said the ability to meet power demand remained constrained by the reduction in available water in the Kariba reservoir. “Zesco Limited will with effect from Wednesday, 4 January 2023 adjust the hours of load shedding to 12 hours daily, until further notice. The Corporation’s ability to meet power demand remains constrained by the drastic reduction in available water in the Kariba reservoir for electricity generation…...



