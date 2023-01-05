THE Department of Immigration has apprehended five Ethiopian nationals and a Kasama-based paramilitary police officer attached to the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) for illegal entry and aiding and abetting, respectively. In a statement, Wednesday, Immigration Department acting Public Relations Officer Josephine Malambo said the Ethiopians were nabbed on December 29, 2022, in Chisamba. She said Jacob Phiri, a police officer, picked up the suspected immigrants in Nakonde before leaving for Lusaka. “The Department of Immigration has apprehended five Ethiopian nationals, aged between 20 and 25 years and a Kasama based Paramilitary Police Officer attached to the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) for illegal entry and aiding and abetting, respectively. The Ethiopians were nabbed in the early hours of Thursday 29th December,…...



