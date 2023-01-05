A 40-YEAR-OLD man of Masaiti District is nursing a deep cut on the head after his colleague, who suspected him of having an affair with his wife, hacked him with an axe. According to police, Joseph Mulenga allegedly hacked his colleague Enock Kaswaswa on the head after he found him with his wife, Ruth Kalyelye, after midnight in the living room of the couple’s matrimonial home. In a statement, Copperbelt Police Commissioner Peacewell Mweemba said the incident occurred on January 3, 2023, at around 02:00 hours. He said earlier that day, Kaswaswa was reported to have gone on a drinking spree with the suspect’s wife. “Attempted murder [case] occurred on January 3, 2023, at around 02:00 hours at Kalyelye village,…...



