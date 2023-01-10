ZAMBIA Medical Association president Dr Crispin Moyo has called for an engagement meeting between government and various stakeholders in the health sector to discuss the availability of drugs in health centres. On Friday, Vice-President Mutale Nalumango visited various hospitals in Lusaka where she was told that available essential medicines at the facilities ranged between 60 and 93 per cent. The Vice-President’s visit started at Levy Mwanawasa Hospital where she was informed that essential drugs were at 93 percent in terms of availability, whereas ARVs, TB and Malaria drugs were at 100 per cent and COVID-19 supplies at 83 per cent. The Vice-President conducted similar checks at Chipata level one, Matero and UTH hospitals where she was told that essential drug…...



