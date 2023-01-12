PF member of the central committee Raphael Nakacinda speaks to journalists when he arrived for questioning at Zambia Police Headquarters in Lusaka on January 13, 2022 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE UPND has accused the opposition Patriotic Front (PF) of transporting cadres to Lunga District to cause mayhem ahead of Itala Ward by-elections slated for January 20, 2023 . PF Chairperson for Information and Publicity Raphael Nakacinda however denied the claims but accused the UPND of intimidating and chasing the chairperson of the conflict resolution committee for Itala Ward. In a video shared on the UPND online platform, the ruling party’s Secretary General Batuke Imenda said the party will not sit back and allow peace to be disturbed ahead of the by-election. “We have indeed received that disturbing report where the PF is reported to have brought in some thugs from Lusaka to come and cause mayhem in Lunga island…...