THE House of Chiefs has described the new dawn government’s performance in 2022 as average, saying there was no proper coordination between the President and his ministers. In an interview, House of Chiefs chairperson senior Chief Nkula said President Hakainde Hichilema made a lot of pronouncements last year which did not culminate into anything. “For us, the performance of the new dawn for 2022 is average. We say average because, yes, they had done a few things like introduce free education and some recruitments but there were more pronouncements than implementations. In terms of governance, there were a lot of gaps between the Head of State and his ministers and Permanent Secretaries. You would find the Head of State saying…...



