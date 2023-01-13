THE Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators-Zambia to establish an international arbitration center in Zambia. During a media briefing yesterday, LAZ president Lungisani Zulu said the arbitration center would be called the Lusaka International Arbitration Center (LIAC). “The Law Association of Zambia and the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators – Zambia Branch, an arbitral institution and branch of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, United Kingdom (CIArb-Zambia) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for establishment of an international arbitration center in Zambia, to be called the Lusaka International Arbitration Center (LIAC). The parties have agreed to collaborate and engage the local business community and other stakeholders in the successful establishment of…...



