PF presidential aspirant Emmanuel Mwamba has filed a complaint against Chief Justice Mumba Malila and Supreme Court Judge Jones Chinyama before the Judicial Complaints Commission for alleged misconduct. Mwamba argues that the two Supreme Court judges, who were part of the judges that presided over the case of Dr Katele Kalumba and others, have in the past dealt with similar matters involving the said persons in one way or another. Meanwhile, the commission has notified Mwamba that his complaint will be presented before it for consideration. In a letter addressed to the commission Chairperson, Mwamba argued that the actions of the two justices could not be said to uphold any form of integrity in doing justice or impartiality. “My writing…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.