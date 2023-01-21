Lusaka’s Nyumaba Yanga Primary School pupils took to the street to riot over the suspended grade 7, 9 and 12 examinations. The Pupils almost blocked the Alex Chola Road as they chanted ‘Give us our exams’ slogan on October 29, 2018 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

EDUCATION Minister Douglas Syakalima has announced that 86,732 out of a total of 125,145 candidates who sat for the Grade 12 examinations have obtained school certificates. Meanwhile, the Examination Council of Zambia says it will propose the introduction of advanced levels in the secondary school curriculum so that Zambia’s education system equals other systems in the world. Announcing the grade 12 results in Lusaka, Friday, Syakalima said the 2022 pass rate represents an increase of 2.16 percentage points from 67.15 percent in 2021. “A total of 127,289 candidates entered for the 2022 school certificate examination of whom 64,394 representing 50.59 per cent were boys and 62,895 representing 49.41 per cent were girls. A total of 125,145 candidates, representing 98.32 per…...