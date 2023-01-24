UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda says the PF should start thinking of how they will compete with Fred M’membe’s Socialist Party, arguing that the battle is now between the two parties. But PF chairperson for legal affairs George Chisanga says the former ruling party lost three recent ward by-elections due to violence and other electoral malpractices, which he says were perpetrated by the UPND. UPND recently scooped two seats out of the four ward by-elections that were held in four districts. The by-elections in question were for Kapanda Ward in Kasama District, Itala Ward in Lunga District, Kashikishi Ward in Nsama District and Nyatanda Ward in Chavuma District. UPND scooped the Kashikishi and Nyatanda ward by-elections, while Kapanda Ward was…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.