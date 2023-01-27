THE Rural Electrification Authority (REA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Chibombo Town Council to electrify 36 institutions, with an estimated electrification cost of K100 million. And Katuba UPND member of parliament Mwabashike Nkulukusa says increased electricity supply in his constituency will not only reduce juvenile delinquency but also increase literacy levels. Speaking during the signing ceremony in Chibombo, Thursday, REA Chief Executive Office Linus Chanda said the authority had targeted to sign 40 MOUs this year. “The MOU we are signing today marks the official start of the implementation of Priority Rural Electrification Projects (PREPs). This is the first of the many MOUs to be signed with local authorities in the country. The PREPs project was arrived…...



