POLICE on the Copperbelt have launched a manhunt for a 60-year-old Ndola man who is alleged to have defiled his 12-year-old granddaughter. According to police, the incident is believed to have occurred on January 29, 2023, and was reported to the police by the victim’s mother, aged 43. Copperbelt Police Commissioner Peacewell Mweemba disclosed in a statement that the victim sustained painful private parts and some general body pains. He explained that the incident occurred when the victim went to visit the suspect, who is her grandfather. “Ndola central police [recorded a] defilement [case which] occurred on January 29, 2023 at about 16:30 hours in Chipulukusu compound, Ndola, in which female aged 43 of Kola area Chipulukusu compound, occupation maid,…...



