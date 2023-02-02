NSHIMA is nshima, whether it’s from roller or breakfast mealie meal, says UPND Deputy Secretary General Gertrude Imenda. Former Kabushi PF member of parliament Bowman Lusambo recently said when he featured on a 5 FM radio programme that the PF’s ‘Kandolo’ remarks cannot be compared with Vice-President Mutale Nalumango’s ‘roller meal’ sentiments because what she says is policy whereas the PF official was only joking. “I heard them say that ‘no, PF told us to eat Kandolo’. The person who told you to eat Kandolo is a member of a political party, not government official. Ba [Mr Samuel] Mukupa was never in the ministerial committee, he was not in government, he was never a minister. Whatever he can say fyakusekeshafye…...



