PF aspiring presidential candidate Emmanuel Mwamba says corruption in the UPND government is worse than it was in the PF regime. He says the Transparency International Zambia Corruption Perception Index confirms his point of view. In an interview, Mwamba said people were not just paying attention to UPND graft as they were still in the honeymoon phase. “Corruption remains high in Zambia, nothing has changed and I have been frequently commenting about corruption in President Hakainde Hichilema’s government. I have condemned how fertiliser was procured, I have condemned how fuel was procured, probably people haven’t been paying attention. And I’m commenting on the TIZ report of which confirms what I’ve been saying, there’s been so many corruption scandals under President…...



