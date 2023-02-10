MEDIA Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) Zambia Chairperson Father Barnabas Simatende says the Access to Information bill (ATI) is key to improving service delivery in the country. Speaking during a media briefing, Thursday, Father Simatende commended government for its decision to enact the ATI bill, saying it will allow people to participate in governance. “As we commend the new dawn government on this trajectory we advise that the government stays on course, and honours this pledge for the people who have waited for this piece of legislation for a long time now. We are convinced that the Access to Information law is key to improving service delivery as it will allow people to effectively participate in development and governance issues’”…...



