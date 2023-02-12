POLICE in Lusaka have arrested a 54-year-old Zambia Air Force officer identified as Elvin Mulwazi, a lieutenant colonel, for killing an unknown person in a hit-and-run road traffic accident. In a statement, Sunday, Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale said the incident occurred on February 10, 2023, around 19:30 hours along Twin Palm road. He said the suspect, who was initially on the run, was only taken to the police by his employers today. “Police recorded a fatal road traffic accident in which an unknown male person aged between 25 and 30 of unknown address sustained fatal injuries after being hit in a hit and run road traffic accident. The incident occurred on February 10, 2023 around 19:30 hours…...



