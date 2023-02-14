TRANSPARENCY International Zambia (TI-Z) says Zambia’s 2022 Corruption Perception Index score does not signify that corruption has worsened under the UPND regime compared to that of the PF. PF aspiring presidential candidate Emmanuel Mwamba recently said TIZ’s CPI confirmed his view that corruption in the UPND government is worse than it was in the PF regime. But in a statement, TIZ executive director Maurice Nyambe argued that Mwamba’s interpretation is erroneous and intended to drive a particular political narrative. “Transparency International Zambia (TI-Z) is concerned with the erroneous interpretation, in some circles, of the 2022 Corruption Perception Index (CPI), which was launched on the 31st of January 2023. In an article published in the Friday 10th February edition of the…...



