MINISTER of Health Sylvia Masebo says it is better for one to die from hunger than an infection from contaminated food. Speaking in the National Assembly, Thursday, Masebo said there was a need to discourage the whole concept of street vending. “It’s true we are faced with a lot of epidemics and we must be worried as a country. Currently we have many, many different diseases that are spreading across the country because obviously you know diseases don’t know borders, and so whatever affects another country comes. If you look at Cholera itself, it’s the east, why? Because of Mozambique, because of Malawi. We are hearing about the northern region because of Congo. And so it calls for really working…...



