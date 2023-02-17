CHIEF Justice Mumba Malila has urged Minister of Justice Mulambo Haimbe, Director of Public Prosecutions Gilbert Phiri and Dr Henry Mbushi State Counsel to promote speedy and effective justice dispensation. And Haimbe says the Ministry of Justice would look at all legal reforms as required. Speaking at the admission to the Inner Bar of Haimbe, Dr Mbushi and Phiri, Thursday, Justice Malila advised them to champion the enhancement of the rule of law. “I wish to remind you that the dignity and honour bestowed upon you is not for mere prestige and pomp, nor is it merely intended to enable you issue bigger fee notes when in private practice. It is a status that comes with enormous responsibilities. It carries…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.