Ministry of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Kennedy Kalunga with ZANIS director Loyce Saili at the stakeholders’ validation meeting on the Access to Information Bill at Golden Peacock Hotel in Lusaka on February 17, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MINISTRY of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Kennedy Kalunga has urged Journalists from public media institutions to be free to investigate those in government. He says President Hakainde Hichilema gave a directive that whoever did something wrong would be on their own. Speaking during the Anti-Corruption Media Training Workshop, Thursday, Kalunga said public journalists would never get demoted for investigating government officials. “My appeal to public journalists, feel free to investigate us. We will never demote you or send you in rural areas not at all because that’s your fear. The President said if I do something wrong, I’m on my own so you are free, you have our support from government and we will never interfere with investigation,” Kalunga…...