GOVERNMENT has clarified that public service officials received correct salaries for the month of February 2023, despite the pay slips of some public officials showing duplicated salaries. Government has, however, advised that in case there is any over-payment in the bank account of any public official, such an incident should be reported to the Ministry of Finance immediately. In a statement, Friday, Acting Secretary to the Treasury Danies Chisenda attributed the error to a pay slip printing glitch and said the matter is under investigation. “We have taken note of reports in which the possibility of anomalies in processing the payroll for February 2023 has been brought to our attention. Our preliminary finding is that public service officials have received…...



