UNIVERSITY of Zambia students have staged a peaceful protest following the death of a third-year Levy Mwanawasa Medical University student who was murdered on February 25, 2023. In a statement yesterday, Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale said the students marched peacefully on Sunday evening from UNZA main campus to Levy Mwanawasa Medical University, before they were escorted back by police officers. “Following a report of Murder in which Oscar Masaiti aged 25, a third-year student at Levy Mwanawasa Medical University was murdered by unknown people on February 25, 2023 around 23:00 hours, some University of Zambia (UNZA) students mobilised themselves and marched from UNZA main campus to Levy Mwanawasa Medical University. The students marched peacefully on February 26,…...