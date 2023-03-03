Second Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Moyo talks to MPs and other stakeholders during the launch of the Zambian Parliamentary Caucus on Environment and Climate Change (ZPCECC) Strategic Plan on Monday, October 17, 2022 – Picture by Milimo Namangala

SECOND Deputy Speaker Moses Moyo says President Hakainde Hichilema can refer to the past in relation to the PF administration to evaluate the progress made by the country in the attainment of principles and values. Moyo was responding to Chiengi independent MP Given Katuta who debated that President Hakainde Hichilema should refrain from settling scores with the former regime whenever he addressed the nation. “Mr Speaker, when I listened to the speech and I have gone through the speech, I must admit that whoever was the author of the speech had put his or her mind to it. It was a well written speech. However the reader of the speech kept on vying off the speech and I got so…...