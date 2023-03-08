NGOCC Board Chairperson Grace Sinkamba has called on government to reintroduce the ministry of gender, saying the country needs someone who can decisively deal with increased Gender-Based Violence cases. In an interview, Sinkamba said as the world commemorates International Women’s Day, her organisation is calling on government to reintroduce the gender ministry which was dissolved and moved to the Office of the President in 2021. “The country has not yet attained gender equality under the new dawn government but we are looking forward to much more being done. We are happy and we are celebrating that we have the first female Speaker in the National Assembly under the new dawn administration. We are happy that they’ve appointed a woman at…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.