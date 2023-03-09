Justice Minister Mulambo Haimbe and Public Protector Caroline Sokoni during a press briefing on the operations of the Office of the Public Protector on February 3, 2022 - picture by Mwenya Mofya

PUBLIC Protector Caroline Sokoni has called upon the government to establish more mental hospitals across the country in order to decongest Chainama Mental Hospital. And Chainama Mental Hospital Senior Medical Superintendent Dr Margaret Chibowa has lamented that the hospital’s population has increased to above 15,000 patients in a month from the initial capacity of 500 patients. This is according to a statement issued by Office of the Public Protector Senior Public Relations Officer Smart Kalaluka. In a speech read on her behalf by Office of the Public Protector Chief Administrator, Kebby Hakalima at Chainama Mental Hospital to commemorate this year’s International Women’s Day, Sokoni noted that a lot of women are at risk of being exposed to mental breakdown due…...