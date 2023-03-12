Teachers march as they commemorate the 2018 International Teacher's Day under the theme: ‘The right to education is the right to a qualified teacher’ held at Lusaka’s Civic Centre Nakatindi grounds on October 5 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

TEACHING Service Commission spokesperson Jane Mbambara says preparations for the 2023 teacher recruitment exercise are underway and the nation will be officially informed once completed. And Mbambara has refuted a statement making rounds on social media platforms indicating that the commission has announced that it would soon advertise for recruitment of 4,500 teachers for 2023. Mbambara said in a statement, Saturday, that the said statement should be treated as fake, describing it as the work of an imposter. “The teaching service commission would like to inform the public to treat a press statement circulating on social media about the 2023 teacher recruitment as fake. The commission, through its spokesperson Jane Mbambara has not issued any such statement regarding the teacher…...